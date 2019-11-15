UPDATED 3:35 p.m.:
All lanes are back open, trooper Joseph Rush said Friday afternoon.
UPDATED 11:40 a.m.:
One lane of eastbound Interstate 72 has re-opened and traffic is moving slowly, state trooper Joseph Rush said.
"Please continue to use alternate routes," he said.
ORIGINAL
An accident involving a semi tractor-trailer has resulted in the closure of Interstate 72 eastbound lanes just west of Champaign.
State police are on the scene near milepost 178 between the Mahomet exit and the I-57 interchange.