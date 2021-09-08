DANVILLE — The Vermilion County coroner has released the name of a man shot to death in Danville Saturday.
Coroner Jane McFadden said Bryson L. Carter, 32, died Saturday from gunshot wounds he received about 10:37 a.m. in the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive.
Just nine minutes prior to that, police had been called to the area of Franklin and Davis streets.
Two 16-year-olds reported they were walking on the railroad tracks when an unknown person or people began shooting at them.
One of the victims was treated and released. The other, a male, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but his condition is unknown, according to Danville police.
Police ask that anyone with information, call the police department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.