URBANA — An autopsy has been set for Tuesday to find the cause of death for a man found Monday in a burned mobile home in northeast Urbana.
Coroner Duane Northrup said John Wagner, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:35 a.m. Monday.
Carroll Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Ron Vlach said firefighters were called to the home in the 0-100 block of Cedric Drive just before 4:40 a.m. and found smoke rolling out from underneath the structure when they arrived. Vlach said they then found flames on the interior of the south side.
He said the mobile home is a total loss since there was a lot of fire, smoke and water damage.
There were no firefighter injuries.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The Edge-Scott, Eastern Prairie, St. Joseph-Stanton and Savoy fire departments all provided mutual aid, as did Arrow Ambulance.