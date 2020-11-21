CHAMPAIGN - A man in his mid-to-late 20s who was on a busy public highway for more than three hours Saturday threatening to harm himself surrendered to police uninjured late Saturday afternoon.
"He's got mental health problems. He's on his way to the hospital," Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said at 5:30 p.m.
The man had been on the overpass for Interstate 74 since about 2 p.m., threatening to jump.
His threats prompted Illinois State Police, assisted by Champaign County sheriff's deputies, to close I-74 in both directions for about three hours.
Prospect Avenue between Bloomington Road and North Marketview Avenue was also closed from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Ramseyer said at least six trained negotiators worked with the man to coax him to get help. When he did agree to get in the ambulance headed for the hospital, officers confirmed he had no gun.
"It was a good police effort to help a man in trouble," Ramseyer said.
The man had apparently threatened to harm only himself.