CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police are investigating the sixth homicide of 2020 in the city.
Just after 2 a.m. today, police found an unresponsive man in the 3000 block of West William Street.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Martin Morrow, 29, of Urbana.
He was found in the middle of the street near Duncan Road, shot multiple times. He was taken to Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:53 a.m. Northrup scheduled an autopsy for Friday.
Police said their preliminary investigation suggests Mr. Morrow was on foot when the shooter approached and fired several times, hitting him in the upper torso before running off.
They ask that anyone nearby who might have video surveillance contact the department at 217-351-4545. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8466.
There have been no arrests.