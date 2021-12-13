UPDATE
CHAMPAIGN — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed today near the intersection of Fifth and Washington streets.
Spokesman Tom Yelich said the shooting was reported at 12:13 p.m.
Upon arrival of a shots fired report, officers located the man with a single life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police said the victim was inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached and began firing. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times causing it to crash a short distance later.
It brings to 15 the total number of victims killed by gunfire in Champaign in 2021.
It comes on the heels of three separate incidents last weekend that resulted in three men injured.
There have been more than 250 confirmed shots fired cases in Champaign this year.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.