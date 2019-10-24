CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police said a man was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon by someone firing from a vehicle.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said officers were called at 12:34 p.m. to Country Fair Drive and West White Street for a shooting.
They learned that two vehicles were apparently leaving the Gramercy Park apartment complex when an occupant of one vehicle fired at another vehicle, hitting a 28-year-old man.
Police found him at the nearby Countrybrook Apartment complex in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, Yelich said. He was taken to the hospital for what was described as a non-life threatening injury.
A third vehicle, uninvolved in the shooting, got hit by one of the fleeing vehicles near the corner of White and Country Fair but its occupant was not hurt.
Police were collecting evidence and trying to figure out who was shooting at whom and why.
They have no suspect information but ask anyone who might to call the department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at
217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.