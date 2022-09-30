CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for a man who shot another on the city’s west side Friday afternoon.
At 1:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 2100 block of West White Street where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police and firefighters administered first aid until paramedics could get him to the hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates that two men were having an argument when one man produced a gun and shot the other before running off.
Officers were combing the area for witnesses and video footage that might help the investigation.
As of a month ago, there had been about 93 shootings in the city this year, 34 of which had resulted in injuries to humans.
Any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems is asked to share footage with the police.
Anyone with information is asked contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.