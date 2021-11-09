9:30 p.m. update:
A lane reduction on Interstate 57 south at milepost 235.5 in Champaign has caused significant backups as a result of vehicles slowing to take video of the scene, state police said.
The backup stretches to I-74, which in turn is creating backups on that interstate due to the ramp restrictions.
***
From Illinois State Police:
The right lane of Interstate 57 south near milepost 235.5 (just north of I-72 in Champaign) will be blocked for an extended period of time due to a truck tractor/semi rollover cleanup.