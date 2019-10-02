CHAMPAIGN — The occupants of a townhome were displaced following a fire Wednesday night in Champaign.
Firefighters were called at 8 p.m. to a fire in the kitchen of a home in the 600 block of South Duncan Road, between Springfield Avenue and John Street.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said crews could see a fire on the stove starting to extend to the rest of the kitchen.
“Firefighters deployed a single hose line and quickly extinguished the fire,” he said.
Smith said the fire was caused by unattended cooking. Nobody was reported injured.