URBANA — No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home Thursday afternoon northeast of Urbana.
“There was no one here at the time” of the fire, Savoy fire investigator Eddie Bain said, but the family living there was displaced.
The fire in the 1900 block of Patrick Henry Circle is believed to have started in the top portion of the natural gas, forced-air furnace, Bain said.
“We think it has something to do with the furnace in the unit,” he said. “That’s about as narrow as we’re going to get at this point.”
When crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m., “the fire had burned through the roof in one place,” Bain said.
The fire was struck, he said, but not before the home sustained heavy damage.
“Probably half is what I would call pretty much gutted,” Bain said. “The other half has some salvageable items.”
The Savoy Fire Department, the Carroll Fire Department, the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District and the Edge-Scott Fire Protection District all responded to the fire.