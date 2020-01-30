Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Carroll firefighters roll up their hoses at the scene of a mobile home fire in the 1900 block of Patrick Henry in Urbana on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. According to Eddie Bain, the Fire Investigator and public information officer with the Savoy Fire Dept., his department got the mutual aid call to the fire, which was reported at 2:33 pm, and beat the Carroll firefighters to the scene. He said there was smoke showing upon arrival, and flames coming from the roof.