John Murphy, left, a retired Champaign Police officer, and his son J.T. Murphy wait outside the station on Wednesday morning. Murphy, who was on the job from 1986 to 2012, said he was 'just letting them know we are supporting them' after an early-morning incident where two CPD officers were shot. Officer Christopher Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the department, was killed in the exchange of gunfire at a north Champaign apartment complex early Wednesday.
Officers stationed along the route to control traffic salute as the body of Officers line the path four deep as the body of Champaign Police officer Christopher Oberheim is taken from the hospital to the coroner's office along Main Street in Urbana on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
John Murphy, left, a retired Champaign Police officer, and his son J.T. Murphy wait outside the station on Wednesday morning. Murphy, who was on the job from 1986 to 2012, said he was 'just letting them know we are supporting them' after an early-morning incident where two CPD officers were shot. Officer Christopher Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the department, was killed in the exchange of gunfire at a north Champaign apartment complex early Wednesday.
Officers stationed along the route to control traffic salute as the body of Officers line the path four deep as the body of Champaign Police officer Christopher Oberheim is taken from the hospital to the coroner's office along Main Street in Urbana on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
John Murphy, left, a retired Champaign Police officer, and his son J.T. Murphy wait outside the station on Wednesday morning. Murphy, who was on the job from 1986 to 2012, said he was 'just letting them know we are supporting them' after an early-morning incident where two CPD officers were shot. Officer Christopher Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the department, was killed in the exchange of gunfire at a north Champaign apartment complex early Wednesday.
Police investigators at Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street in Champaign where one person is dead and two police officers were wounded about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday.
JIM ROSSOW
jrossow@news-gazette.com
The Champaign Police Department, and the entire City of Champaign organization, expresses its deepest condolences to Officer Oberheim's family, friends and loved ones. I also want to express my care and support for all members of the Champaign Police Department who are mourning the passing of their friend and colleague," said Chief Anthony Cobb.
Officer Oberheim, 44, worked for the Decatur Police Department for seven years prior to coming to Champaign.
Outside Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Wednesday morning, several emergency vehicles — many with their sirens sounding — lined University Avenue.
Officer Oberheim is the third Champaign police officer to be killed in the line of duty.
The first was Thomas Dodsworth, who was shot and killed on July 6, 1913, when attempting to arrest two bootlegging suspects in north Champaign. The police chief at the time also was shot in the incident but survived. Dodsworth had been on the force for eight years.
On Nov. 25, 1967, Officer Robert Tatman was fatally shot in his patrol car on West Church Street about 200 yards west of Mattis Avenue. His killer, who used Tatman's own service weapon, has never been found. Tatman's body was found near his squad car with the engine running and his beacon light still flashing. Tatman, 27, had been on the force for five years.
Monticello Schools Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said that Officer Oberheim was the father of four and “was very involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of which currently attend our schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”
“Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe - they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work. Tragedies like this bring out the best in all of us as we rally around them and their families during difficult times.”
“The Monticello School District, the City of Monticello, and all of Officer Oberheim's fellow officers will rally around the Oberheim Family during this time,” Zimmerman said.
ORIGINAL STORY
CHAMPAIGN — One person is dead and two police officers injured following a gunfire exchange at a north Champaign apartment complex early Wednesday.
A release from Champaign police said officers responded to a domestic dispute at the Town Center Apartments, 2413 N. Neil St., about 3: 20 a.m.
Two officers got out of their cars and encountered an armed person with whom they exchanged gunfire. That person was killed.
One officer is described as being in critical condition and the other in stable.
No names of the officers or the deceased have been released.
Illinois State Police are heading the investigation, assisted by Urbana and University of Illinois Police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
It is routine for outside police agencies to investigate shootings involving officers from another department.
The shootings come just days after Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb publicly stated his fears that an officer-involved shooting could happen as the city deals with escalating gun violence.
There have been about 85 reports of shots fired in Champaign to date this year, injuring many.
One man was killed in early April in a shooting on North Neil Street near the main post office.