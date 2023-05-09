OGDEN TOWNSHIP — Two Ogden men are dead after a single-vehicle accident in rural Champaign County on Monday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Douglas Stevens, 58, and his passenger, Keylan Henry, 20, both died from multiple blunt force injuries received in a crash just before 6 p.m. Monday.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Mr. Stevens was driving a Corvette north on Illinois 49 fast when he lost control and hit a guardrail near 1700N, just north of Ogden. He was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital while Mr. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither man was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected through the vehicle's open roof, Heuerman said.
The investigation continues.