CHAMPAIGN —Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said one woman has died as a result of a house fire that heavily damaged a northwest Champaign home late Saturday night.
Leslie Gill, 49, was pronounced dead at 3:41 a.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital. She was one of two people rescued from 9 Sherwood Terrace from a fire that was reported about 11:17 p.m.
Two other people got out of the house, Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said. The home is just south of Bradley Avenue and east of Prospect Avenue.
On Sunday afternoon beginning at 2 fire crews will be going to houses on Sherwood Court offering to check smoke alarms and install free detectors in homes that need them.
The house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived. The injuries to the other person pulled from the home were described as life-threatening.
A third person was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; a fourth person was not hurt.
Smith said firefighters do not yet know what caused the fire and on Sunday were still sifting through the remains of the house.
Smith estimated that firefighters had the fire out within 30 minutes of arrival.