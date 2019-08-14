UPDATE, 11:10 a.m.:
ST. JOSEPH — An unknown driver who reportedly cut off another vehicle approaching a construction zone sparked a multiple-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 74.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened at 7:28 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between Ogden and St. Joseph.
A black car was passing vehicles in the left lane, then cut off a Chevrolet Cobalt while merging into the right lane. The driver of the Cobalt braked quickly to avoid hitting the rear of the merging car.
Behind them, a St. Joseph woman in an SUV hit her brakes to slow, striking a 63-year-old man on a motorcycle, who then ran in to the back of the slowing Cobalt. The motorcyclist then drove on to the right shoulder then stopped.
Only the motorcyclist was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers who braked were not hurt. Police were unable to identify the driver who apparently sparked the collisions.
The wreck caused I-74 to have reduced traffic for a couple of hours.
* * *
Original story, published 9 a.m.:
ST. JOSEPH — An early-morning accident on Interstate 74 between Ogden and St. Joseph backed up traffic a while.
Illinois State Police Trooper Joe Rush said four vehicles were involved in an accident at 7:28 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, about two miles east of St. Joseph just before a construction zone.
Rush said preliminary information is that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
By 8:45 a.m., one lane had been reopened to traffic.