URBANA — One man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in northwest Urbana that police said was an isolated incident.
A release from Lt. Rich Surles said at 3:52 p.m., officers were called to the area of Eureka and Romine streets. When they arrived a minute later, they were told that a man had been taken to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police said they found the 24-year-old man in the hospital's emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
The release said the incident was isolated and there is no risk to the general public. It added that additional information will be made available as it is gathered.