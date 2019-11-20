UPDATE: Traffic remains closed for one block in each direction of Neil Street and Stadium Drive following a two-vehicle crash there about 7:23 a.m.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said one driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver apparently was not hurt seriously.
Patrol officers and investigators are trying to figure out what happened. At least one of the vehicles is considered a total loss.
CHAMPAIGN — A two-vehicle crash at 7:23 a.m. on Neil Street at Stadium Drive is posing a challenge to work-hour traffic.
Police are blocking Neil Street between Kirby Avenue and Hessel Boulevard and Hessel is closed between Randolph Street and Neil.
No word yet on if anyone was injured.