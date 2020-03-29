ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP — A Homer man is in police custody for allegedly fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend and that woman's daughter in St. Joseph Township early Sunday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the women as Kimberly Coyne, 54, and Blair Coyne, 24, who lived in the 1600 block of County Road 2200 E, just northwest of St. Joseph.
Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said Kimberly Coyne was dating Jonathon Perry, 28, who is in the county jail. State's Attorney Julia Rietz said he would be charged Monday with multiple counts of first-degree murder.
Kimberly Coyne's body was found inside her home while her daughter's was found facedown adjacent to the driveway.
"She was definitely trying to get in a car," Apperson said, declining to release many details of what deputies discovered.
Apperson said deputies first got reports that something was amiss about 2 a.m. Sunday when shots were reported in that area. Deputies couldn't find a shooting scene at that time.
Later, they learned that Perry showed up at a relative's home in Homer where "he made statements consistent with injuring or killing the women," Apperson said.
The relative called 911 and deputies found him in Homer about the same time they found the slain women in St. Joseph.
Apperson said Perry was detained at 4:35 a.m.
Rietz said if convicted of both murders, Perry faces a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.
In 2012, Perry was sentenced to eight years in prison for a residential burglary he committed in Homer in December 2011. He was released from prison in July 2016.
He was also charged in 2009, at the age of 17, with burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with a series of fires that were set in cars in Homer and Sidney. However, Rietz said those charges were dismissed because the state crime lab could find no physical evidence linking him to the crimes and there were no eyewitnesses.