CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign County coroner has released the name of a pedestrian killed when she stepped on to Interstate 74 early Thursday and was hit by a truck.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Emily N. Ray, 33, of Broadlands, died of blunt force injuries she received about 12:30 a.m. when she was struck by a semiitrailer-truck.
Illinois State Trooper Joseph Rush said a Wisconsin truck driver was eastbound just west of the Neil Street exit when Ms. Ray stepped on to the highway and was struck by his truck.
Northrup said she was pronounced dead there. No autopsy was done.
The accident remains under investigation by Northrup and state police.