UPDATE, 8 a.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — A Peoria man was killed in a head-on collision early Thursday morning between a car and a semi on Interstate 74 just west of the I-57 interchange.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Michael A. Montgomery, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:03 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled for later Thursday.
State Trooper Joseph Rush said about 3:20 a.m., Mr. Montgomery was driving a Lexus sedan west on I-74 at mile marker 178 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason and collided head-on with a semitrailer driven by a 53-year-old Rock Island man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident closed both lanes of eastbound I-74 for about four hours, with authorities reopening them to traffic about 7:30 a.m.
Original story, published 5:14 a.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Police say a portion of Interstate 74 is closed Thursday morning due to a crash near the I-57 interchange in Champaign.
Lt. Ryan Starrick said the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. and involved a semi and another vehicle.
He said both eastbound lanes of I-74 will be closed at mile marker 178 through at least 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Traffic is being re-routed to U.S. 150 at Prairieview Road.
He warned motorists to use caution as they approach the area and seek an alternate route.