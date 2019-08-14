UPDATE 11:10 a.m.
ST. JOSEPH - An unknown driver who reportedly cut off another vehicle approaching an interstate construction zone sparked a multiple-vehicle wreck on Interstate 74 Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened between Ogden and St. Joseph in the eastbound lanes at 7:28 a.m.
An unknown driver in a black car was passing vehicles in the left lane when the driver cut off the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt as it merged into the right lane. The man driving the Cobalt braked quickly to avoid hitting the rear of the merging car.
A St. Joseph woman in a sport utility vehicle hit her brakes to slow, striking a 63-year-old man on a motorcycle, who then ran in to the back of the Cobalt. The motorcyclist then drove on to the right shoulder, where he came to rest.
Only the motorcyclist was taken to Carle Hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers who braked were not hurt. Police were unable to identify the driver who apparently sparked the collisions.
The wreck caused I-74 to have reduced traffic for a couple of hours.
