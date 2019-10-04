ST. JOSEPH — Illinois State Police are investigating a pair of multiple-vehicle accidents near the entrance to a construction zone on eastbound Interstate 74 just east of St. Joseph.
In the first incident, Sgt. James Kleist reported that about 6 p.m. Friday, police were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident that shut down the left lane of eastbound I-74 at mile marker 193, about a mile east of the St. Joseph exit, near the beginning of a construction zone.
About an hour later, Sgt. Nicholas Orndorff reported that troopers were on the scene of a separate three-vehicle accident a mile up the road at mile marker 192, just east of the St. Joseph exit. That accident has also shut down one lane.
Both troopers advised motorists to slow down and exercise caution in the area.
There was no word yet on any injuries.
This is a developing story.