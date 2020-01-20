Update 5:50 p.m.:
State police are looking for one of three drivers involved in a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 74.
Trooper Joseph Rush said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 74 westbound near the Interstate 57 interchange. Rush said a vehicle braked suddenly to turn into the median crossover. That caused two other vehicles to brake, and one driven by a 16 year-old Danville girl struck the back of the other.
Rush said the vehicle that was turning around left the scene. The Danville girl went to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Police are still investigating and had not given any tickets as of late Wednesday afternoon.
Update 3:15 p.m.:
State police say the lane has reopened.
Original:
Illinois State Police say a multi-vehicle crash has reduced Interstate 74 westbound to one lane at Interstate 57. You should avoid the area.