CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police had a man in custody within about an hour of a downtown bank robbery Saturday.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said employees of Chase Bank, 201 W. University Ave., C, reported a holdup at 11:24 a.m.
At 12:44 p.m., Travis Pichon, 33, for whom police had no address, was arrested for robbery.
Yelich said Pichon had a large amount of cash on him and was wearing clothing that matched what police could see the robber wearing on surveillance video.
Yelich said police learned that Pichon allegedly approached a teller and verbally demanded money. She handed over cash and he ran out. No one was injured and there was no evidence that the robber even implied he had a weapon, Yelich said.
Police recognized Pichon from the surveillance video and found him about 80 minutes later at the intersection of Neil and Walnut streets just a couple blocks east of the bank.
Pichon is expected to make a court appearance Sunday.
ORIGINAL STORY 12:15 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating the robbery of a downtown bank Saturday morning.
Officers were called to Chase Bank, 201 W. University Ave., C, at 11:24 a.m. for a holdup report.
Crime scene tape was put around the entire bank, located on the southwest corner of University and Randolph.
Preliminary information is that no one was injured.
This is a developing story.