CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman drove off the end of the Bradley Avenue bridge, which is being reconstructed, onto Interstate 57 on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

State Trooper Joseph Rush said shortly after 1 p.m., the 28-year-old woman was heading east on Bradley with two male passengers — a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old, both also of Champaign — when she drove through the intersection with Bluegrass Lane, where Bradley is closed for the bridge work.

After entering the closed construction zone, she “drove off the end of the roadway, went airborne and landed on the right shoulder” of southbound I-57, Rush said.

The accident was captured on the dashboard camera of a motorist heading south on I-57, who posted the footage on Facebook:

All three people in the car were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. They were all wearing seat belts.

The crash closed the left southbound lane of I-57 for about two-and-a-half hours, state police said.