UPDATE: Danville police said they are now treating the death of 3-year-old Kanari Miller of Danville as a homicide.
Following an autopsy, the cause of death was ruled, “multiple blunt injuries due to child abuse,” according to police.
“Medically, it has been determined that the injuries sustained by Kanari were not consistent with the explanation of how they occurred and the specific injuries she sustained would not occur as a result of falling down stairs,” police said in a statement.
Details about specific injuries haven’t been released while the investigation is continuing.
Along with interviewing family members who brought the child to the hospital, police said detectives and Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigators have executed a search warrant at the child’s home and collected evidence from that location.
***
DANVILLE — A three-year-old girl who died last week at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after being brought there with injuries has been identified as Kanari M. Miller of Danville, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Monday.
The death remains under investigation and an autopsy was scheduled, she said.
Danville police said they were called to the hospital’s emergency room about 12:05 a.m. Thursday, where a 3-year-old girl was being treated for serious injuries and later died.
Officers met with family members who said the child was injured falling down a flight of stairs.
Preliminary investigation suggested the child died of blunt force trauma, police said.