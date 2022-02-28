RANTOUL — A Rantoul man died in a bar shooting in that village over the weekend.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup on Monday identified the victim as Carlos B. Navarrete Jr., 24, who was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. Saturday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. An autopsy will be performed Monday.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said someone reported a shooting inside the Rantoul Public House, 108 N. Garrard St., about 11:45 p.m.
Police and other bystanders gave first aid to the shooting victim until he could be taken to the hospital but he didn’t survive his injuries. His becomes the second shooting homicide in Champaign County this year. The first happened in Urbana on Jan. 12.
Smith said police recovered two casings and other evidence but declined to say in what part of the body the victim was hit or how many times.
Schmidt said investigators are trying to conduct interviews with witnesses. He had little information on what led up to the shooting.
Businesses in the area that have video are asked to check to see if there’s footage that could help the police. Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul police at 217-892-2103. Those wanting anonymity and a possible reward should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.