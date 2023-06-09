RANTOUL — Rantoul police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a vigil Thursday night for a young man killed by a Rantoul police officer as he fled from police at mid-day Wednesday.
A release from the department said about 9:11 p.m. officers were sent to the 700 block of Embassy Row where about 100 mourners had gathered to remember Jordan Richardson, 18.
Witnesses said a person armed with a rifle began shooting, possibly toward the crowd.
Although witnesses believed people were shot, police have not been able to find any victims at area hospitals.
Police said several shell casings were collected but the investigation "is yielding different versions as the scene was very chaotic."
The suspect of the person firing the gun was described as a Black male wearing a red shirt who ran northeast from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.