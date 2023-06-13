Sign up for our daily newsletter here
RANTOUL — Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon after being arrested Monday night for an alleged domestic battery.
Eisenhauer, 58, of Rantoul, has been charged with two counts of domestic battery, according to Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz.
One count is in connection with allegedly pushing his wife and pulling her hair and the other is for allegedly interfering with reporting domestic violence by taking the phone away from her when she called 911, Rietz said.
Domestic battery is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail or probation.
Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith said he's placed Eisenhauer on administrative leave.
"Eisenhauer will remain on administrative leave until the outcome of an administrative hearing and the conclusion of his criminal charges," Smith said.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson confirmed that Eisenhauer was arrested at his home on Champaign Avenue about 6:45 p.m. Monday for allegedly harming his wife, who called 911 for help.
Preliminary information is that police observed redness on her face, consistent with her being battered, Apperson said.
The lieutenant said Eisenhauer admitted to deputies that he and his wife were involved in mutual shoving and that he tried to prevent her from calling police. He also said he didn't recall slapping her.
The sheriff’s office was asked by Rantoul police to handle the investigation.
Eisenhauer was hired by the village in November 2018 and earns about $110,000 per year.