UPDATED 11:30 a.m.:
A Savoy man died Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a semi truck, state police said.
The 42-year-old was eastbound on U.S. 150 west of Ogden around 7:20 a.m. when he entered the westbound lane "for unknown reasons," state trooper Joseph Rush said.
He was driving a hatchback car and collided head on with a semi truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Urbana, Rush said.
The Savoy man was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Rush, and the truck driver was not injured.
The crash backed up traffic this morning, but all lanes have since reopened, state trooper Adam Traxler said.
ORIGINAL:
