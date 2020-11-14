CHAMPAIGN — The seventh and eighth murder victims this year in Champaign died in a violent 24-hour stretch.
One was 16-year-old Champaign Central High School student Gerryontae J. Brown, who was killed Thursday after someone shot into a home, Champaign police said.
The other was a 30-year-old man found Friday afternoon in a vehicle a few blocks away from the first shooting, spokesman Tom Yelich said.
On Saturday, the victim was identified as Shawntiel D. Harrison, 30, of Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Harrison died from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:04 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
There’s currently no evidence connecting the shootings — the 171st and 172nd confirmed shots-fired incidents of the year in Champaign, police said.
Mr. Brown was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m. Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital, Northrup said Friday. An autopsy performed on Friday determined Mr. Brown died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to a preliminary investigation, police said Mr. Brown was with others in a home in the 600 block of East Eureka Street when someone shot into the home, Lt. Matthew Henson said in a news release.
Police responded to the scene about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, whereupon they located the victim.
“The victim was rushed to a local hospital,” the release said. “However, he did not survive his injuries.”
On Friday morning, Central High School emailed families:
“Yesterday, we received some tragic news that one of our students, Gerryontae Brown, was a victim of a shooting,” the message said. “Our thoughts are with Gerryontae’s family and friends in this difficult time.”
The school’s crisis and student-services teams will be available to talk with students.
When police arrived at the scene Thursday, they also said they heard more shots in the area.
In the second incident, a man was found dead Friday afternoon in a car with a gunshot wound, Yelich said.
“Around 3:22 p.m., a citizen reported to us what was believed to be a deceased male in a vehicle,” he said.
When officers arrived in the 300 block of East Hill Street, they confirmed the report.
“Right now it’s being treated as a homicide,” Yelich said.
There weren’t reports of shots fired preceding the report of the dead body, so Yelich said it’s not clear when that man died.
No arrests have yet been made in either shooting, he said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for these crimes.In the second shooting in particular, police said any surveillance footage captured nearby may be helpful to the investigation.