OAKWOOD — A truck driver has died in an accident that shut down westbound Interstate 74 on Thursday afternoon near Oakwood.
In a release, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the accident, which happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 205, claimed the life of the male driver. She said no other information on him will be released until next of kin have been notified.
McFadden said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The accident is being investigated by her office, the Illinois State Police and the Oakwood Fire Department.
The westbound lanes of I-74 are still shut down near the site of the accident, with traffic being diverted to U.S. 150 at the Oakwood exit. The off-ramp from eastbound I-74 at that exit has also been closed until the westbound lanes reopen.
Earlier, the right lane of westbound I-74 was shut down while state troopers cleared the scene of a two-vehicle accident about 4 miles to the west, near milepost 202 in Vermilion County.