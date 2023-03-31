CHAMPAIGN — Several businesses at a north Champaign warehouse have been interrupted by a fire early Friday.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said just before 6 a.m., firefighters were called to 301 E. Mercury Drive in the Apollo Industrial Park on the east side of North Market Street.
The first battalion chief on scene saw heavy fire coming from the roof of the building and called in a second alarm for additional help, Smith said.
According to The Atkins Group web site, the building has about 100,800 square feet.
Fire crews used aerial trucks to get the fire on the roof out then moved inside because the flames had extended into the building. It’s not known at this time if there were any employees working at the time the fire was reported.
Smith said he did not know which of the several businesses that share space in that structure may have been directly affected by the fire.
Among the businesses that are listed on a sign for that address are Trane Supply, KEC Design and KECresco, Graybar, Helm Service, and DF Filter Pro.
Firefighters remained at the warehouse at mid-day putting out hot spots. Investigators were going back this afternoon to see if they could figure out how the fire started. Smith said they are confident it started on the roof.