UPDATE, 4:30 p.m.:
SHELDON — An Iroquois County man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Iroquois County Assistant State’s Attorney Alex O’Brien said Arthur Jensen, 49, of Sheldon was arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon.
His bond was set at $1 million. He is due back in court Thursday.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said at 4:15 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to Jensen’s house in the 300 block of West Main Street in Sheldon, about 10 miles east of Watseka, for a report of a disturbance. O’Brien said when they arrived, Jensen walked outside and told them that there was a girl inside and that he strangled her.
O’Brien said an autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
O’Brien said he is not aware of any relationship between Jensen and the victim.
* * * * *
Original story, published 5:27 a.m.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department says a Sheldon man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Deputies were called to 315 West Main Street in Sheldon around 4:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance.
The sheriff's department says after speaking with several area residents, 49-year-old Arthur Jensen was arrested and is facing first degree murder charges in the girl's death.
She was found inside the residence shortly after Jensen's arrest. Her name has not yet been released.
More details are not yet available.