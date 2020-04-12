URBANA - A 15-year-old riding a bicycle in Urbana was fatally shot Saturday evening.
The victim was identified as Tearius L. Pettis, 15, of Urbana, according to Urbana police and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
Police believe the victim was targeted.
A release from Urbana police said several callers to 911 reported hearing multiple shots fired at 6:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Philo Road, about three blocks north of Florida Avenue.
Police found a person lying in the road who had apparently been riding a bicycle. The victim, hit once by gunfire, was taken to Carle Hospital but did not live.
Police learned that the shots came from the driveway of a house at 1309 S. Philo Road, where a vehicle was parked.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.