Updated 3:01 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a Champaign man and injured another person.
Eric M. Hutson, 42, was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m. Thursday in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
He was injured in a Wednesday evening accident near the intersection of West Green Street and South State Street in Champaign. Police were called about 11 p.m.
According to a Champaign police report, Mr. Hutson’s vehicle rolled over. Officers found Mr. Hutson inside the vehicle with multiple injuries.
One other vehicle occupant sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. She remains in stable condition.
Witnesses confirmed no other vehicle was involved. Officers continue to canvass the area for video footage that may help in the investigation.
Any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made to provide information privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
