CHAMPAIGN — A fire that displaced a Champaign family was apparently started by improperly discarded smoking materials.
Firefighters were called to a ranch home in the 2000 block of Winchester Drive at 12:08 a.m., where they found heavy flames coming from the home.
The two people living there were already outside. Neither they nor any firefighters were hurt.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said investigators determined the fire started outside the front of the home as a result of smoking materials not being properly snuffed out.
The fire was reported by a neighbor.
Firefighters were at the house about 90 minutes.