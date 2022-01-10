VILLA GROVE — Mayor Cassandra Gunter said at 1:45 p.m. that the Illinois Department of Transportation was preparing to close both lanes of Illinois 130 to facilitate repair of a broken water main that has shut off water to the entire community.
A&R Mechanical, Urbana, has been called in to assist with the repair.
It is not known how long the city will be without water. In the meantime, a boil order has been issued.
Original story
City officials are unsure when water service will be restored to this community in the wake of a major water main break Sunday night.
City Administrator Jacki Athey said the break resulted in school being canceled. She said it has not been determined if the entire highway will have to be shut down.
The break was so extensive that it drained the city’s water tower faster than water could be pumped into it. A boil order has been issued.
Exacerbating the problem is that three of the city’s five public works employees are off work due to COVID-19 protocols.
Another complication: The main is buried deep, meaning Villa Grove’s crew can’t reach it and had to call in a private contractor.
Athey said she had no projection of when the problem would be fixed. She said the contractor was en route at mid-morning, and an underground utility locating service has been contacted.
Athey said the water main broke about 10:30 p.m. Sunday after which many residents had gone to bed.
“The entire city is out plus Deer Lake, about a half-mile from town,” Athey said. “Early this morning the mayor reached out to the owner of the grocery store to ask him to increase the stock (of water).”
Residents woke up Monday morning without water, and Athey said calls to the village office were non stop for a time. Athey said some callers were relieved that the problem wasn’t on their property and they won’t have to pay for repairs.