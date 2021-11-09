5:30 p.m. update:
Illinois State Police report that there is still a significant traffic backup on I-57 just north of I-72 from a semi rollover early Tuesday.
If you are coming south on I-57 to the University of Illinois basketball game that starts at 7 p.m., exit on I-74 to make your way to State Farm Center rather than going farther south to University Avenue via 57. That will avoid unnecessary delays.
The recovery is expected to continue until at least 7 p.m., police said.
9:30 a.m. update:
A lane reduction on Interstate 57 south at milepost 235.5 in Champaign has caused significant backups as a result of vehicles slowing to take video of the scene, state police said.
The backup stretches to I-74, which in turn is creating backups on that interstate due to the ramp restrictions.
***
From Illinois State Police:
The right lane of Interstate 57 south near milepost 235.5 (just north of I-72 in Champaign) will be blocked for an extended period of time due to a truck tractor/semi rollover cleanup.