CHAMPAIGN — Due to buckled pavement, eastbound lanes of Curtis Road have been closed between Duncan Road and Meadow Lane.
Repairs began Wednesday, said Kris Koester of the Champaign Public Works Department.
A street sweeper on Wednesday noticed damage to the concrete that "typically happens to concrete streets, especially those that are under constant sunlight and no shade during hot and humid weather," Koester said.
Koester said Curtis Road should be open for traffic on Thursday.