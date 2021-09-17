URBANA — An 18-year-old Champaign man charged with threatening a school building is in custody.
Pereze Collier, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, was booked into the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. A warrant had been issued for his arrest Tuesday.
Collier is alleged to have displayed a handgun to other students at Centennial High School during an argument on Sept. 8. He reportedly had the gun in a backpack at the high school on Crescent Drive in Champaign.
He was arrested without incident at the courthouse Thursday when he visited the probation office, according to sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson.
Collier is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond and is expected to make a court appearance Friday.