UPDATE
URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said a teen who was placed in a chokehold during a home invasion Tuesday night has died.
Davontae Brown, 15, of Champaign, died in the critical care unit of Carle Hospital at 5:30 a.m. Friday. He lost consciousness at the scene and never regained it, according to Urbana police.
An autopsy is scheduled for later today.
State's Attorney Julia Rietz earlier said there would be no charges filed against the resident who put the teen in the chokehold as he was acting appropriately in defense of his home.
Police and the coroner are continuing to investigate the case.
****
URBANA — The second of two teens arrested for allegedly forcing their way into an Urbana man’s home Tuesday night has been ordered held in detention.
A third teen involved remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Judge Tom Difanis Thursday arraigned a 16-year-old Champaign girl for home invasion and residential burglary for her role in the attack.
Urbana police said she allegedly tried to gain entry to the house in the 500 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue under the guise of needing to use the resident’s phone, then spraying that man and her own cousin with pepper spray before fleeing with one of the guns used by a younger teen.
The judge ordered that she remain locked up until a May 14 hearing, the same action he took Wednesday for a 13-year-old boy who was also allegedly involved in the would-be armed robbery gone awry.
Meantime, the girl’s 15-year-old male cousin, who was injured by the resident after the teen allegedly kicked open the door of the house while armed with a rifle, remained at Carle Hospital.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Thursday afternoon that the youth was still not awake.
He passed out when the 25-year-old resident applied a chokehold to him during a struggle over the rifle about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The younger male teen was arrested not long after he fled from the house. The girl was found at her Champaign home Wednesday afternoon.
If convicted, she faces a mandatory prison term but cannot be held in a juvenile prison beyond her 21st birthday.
The public defender’s office was appointed to represent her because she already is represented by that office in an unresolved aggravated battery case.