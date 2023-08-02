6:30 p.m. UPDATE
After another crash in the backup on I-57 southbound, traffic is being diverted onto exit 203 (Arcola) until a lane can be opened, state police report.
4 p.m. UPDATE
Southbound lanes of Interstate 57 between exits 192 and 184 will remain closed for several hours as state police investigate a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries this afternoon.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 192 (Coles County 1000 North).
Around 1 p.m., state police responded to an initial accident near milepost 182. A second accident occured as traffic backed up.