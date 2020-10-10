A 54-year-old Tilton man died as a result of an early-morning accident on Interstate 74 westbound near Danville today.
According to state police, the man — identified by Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden as Arnold B. Cravens — was in a Pontiac Trans Am that struck the rear of a Toyota FJ Cruiser as both vehicles were traveling westbound in the right lane near milepost 211 around 4:23 a.m.
The Pontiac slid off the roadway and came to rest against the median cable barrier, police said. The Toyota struck the guardrail on the right side of I-74 and came to rest in lanes of traffic. Its two occupants were uninjured.
Mr. Cravens was pronounced dead on the scene.
All lanes of I-74 were reopened at approximately 10 a.m. today.
McFadden said an autopsy is scheduled for today. The cause and manner are under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.