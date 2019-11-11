CHAMPAIGN — Snow in the area is expected to taper off by middle to late afternoon, but for now consider yourself warned: The roads are slippery, police said.
Cars have been sliding off the road and accidents have been occurring, “pretty much everywhere,” said Champaign County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Vercler.
“Slow down or stay home,” he advised.
Snow accumulation in the Champaign-Urbana area is expected to be 1-3 inches.
“It’s not total Armageddon yet, but we’re definitely having some problems with drivers,” said Champaign Police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer.
There’s blowing snow on top of slick roads, he said.
Ramseyer’s advice to drivers: “Please be patient. Please leave early.”
And be sure to have cold weather clothing with you in the event that you get stuck somewhere, he urged.