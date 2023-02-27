Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Tornado Warning including Champaign IL, Urbana IL and Gifford IL until 10:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/J6h5PikrzG— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 27, 2023
The National Weather Service at 9:43 a.m. issued another tornado warning for Champaign County until 10:15 a.m.
It reported a storm near Savoy that "has been intensifying quickly and is capable of producing a tornado. Take cover in these area."
Tornado, moments ago, in far W Champaign, IL. Dissipated at 8:49AM. pic.twitter.com/O7rVEq7Cw4— Matt Reardon (@mcreard) February 27, 2023
The National Weather Service in Lincoln said at 9:15 a.m. that the tornado warning issued earlier this morning for northern parts of Champaign County has expired.
However, NWS continues to monitor additional storms southwest near Champaign.
At 8:50 a.m., there was a report of a tornado on the west side of Champaign. The storm was moving northeast at 50 mph.
The tornado warning included Rantoul, Thomasboro and Gifford until 9:15 a.m.
Tornado west of Champaign Illinois right now seek shelter north side of Champaign Urbana #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/0qtYxqBiiN— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) February 27, 2023
At 8:57 am, NWS said the tornado threat had been lifted northeast of Champaign and Urbana but continued for Thomasboro and Gifford. A second tornado was recently observed in that area.
Second tornado in progress north of Urbana, Illinois at 8:55 Am #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/JyS5e47kZq— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) February 27, 2023
At 9:07 a.m., NWS said it received a report of a funnel cloud on the east edge of Rantoul as the storm continued to move northeast.
9:07 am -- Circulation is not as strong as it was earlier, but we did receive a recent report of a funnel cloud on the east edge of Rantoul. Storm continues to move northeast. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/UnjrabIK0L— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 27, 2023