Tornado

A video taken by Matt Reardon shows a tornado in far west Champaign this morning. It dissipated at 8:49 a.m.

 Matt Reardon/provided

Sign up for our daily newsletter here

The National Weather Service at 9:43 a.m. issued another tornado warning for Champaign County until 10:15 a.m.

It reported a storm near Savoy that "has been intensifying quickly and is capable of producing a tornado. Take cover in these area."

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said at 9:15 a.m. that the tornado warning issued earlier this morning for northern parts of Champaign County has expired.

However, NWS continues to monitor additional storms southwest near Champaign.

At 8:50 a.m., there was a report of a tornado on the west side of Champaign. The storm was moving northeast at 50 mph.

The tornado warning included Rantoul, Thomasboro and Gifford until 9:15 a.m.

At 8:57 am, NWS said the tornado threat had been lifted northeast of Champaign and Urbana but continued for Thomasboro and Gifford. A second tornado was recently observed in that area.

At 9:07 a.m., NWS said it received a report of a funnel cloud on the east edge of Rantoul as the storm continued to move northeast.

Tags