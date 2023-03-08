Westbound traffic on Interstate 74 is being diverted at the Lynch Road exit in Danville, Illinois State Police said at 8 a.m. today.
Traffic can re-enter at the Ogden exit.
The closure is expected to last 90 minutes to two hours.
State police said an early-morning two-vehicle crash involved a trooper’s squad car on I-74 westbound at exit 197 in Champaign County.
The trooper's vehicle was stopped in a construction zone with emergency lights activated, parked behind several construction barricades. Traffic at the time was being diverted off I-74 westbound onto exit 197 for bridge work.
A 2023 Mack truck tractor hauling three truck tractor units drove through the barricades, struck the exit sign and struck the rear and driver's side of the trooper's squad car shortly before 2 a.m.
The trooper was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Mack truck, 46-year-old Thomas Mbongo of Urbana, was issued citations violating Scott's Law, state police said.