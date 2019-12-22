CHAMPAIGN —The Champaign Fire Department has confirmed that a female child died in a house fire late Saturday night that also took the life of an adult woman.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Leslie Gill, 49, was pronounced dead at 3:41 a.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital. She was one of two people rescued from 9 Sherwood Terrace from a fire that was reported about 11:17 p.m.
Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the other victim, whose name and age he was unable to confirm, died at a hospital in Chicago.
On Sunday afternoon firefighters went to other houses on Sherwood Court, which is just south of Bradley Avenue and east of Prospect Avenue, offering to check smoke alarms and install free detectors in homes that need them.
"Of 15 homes in the neighborhood, we got into five homes and installed 15 smoke alarms," Smith said. "Any time we have a fatality, we canvass the neighborhood to make sure they have working detectors."
Smith said statistics show that three out of five homes where people die in fires do not have smoke detectors.
He said the investigator assigned to the Sherwood fire was unable to say yet if the heavily damaged house had working smoke detectors.
The house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived but Smith estimated firefighters had the blaze knocked down in about 30 minutes.
A third person was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; a fourth person was not hurt.
Champaign police and firefighters are accepting donations of Christmas presents for a surviving 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl. They can be dropped off at the police department, 82 E. University Ave., or the main fire station at 307 S. Randolph St.
Smith said firefighters do not yet know what caused the fire despite the investigator being at the house for an extended period Sunday. He still had work to do, Smith said.