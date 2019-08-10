ST. JOSEPH — Illinois State Police are investigating an accident late Saturday morning west of St. Joseph that involved two vehicles rolling over.
Mahomet Citizen Editor Penny Weaver was a witness to the collision, that happened on U.S. 150 about 11:25 a.m.
There were three women in one vehicle and one man in the other, she said.
Shanna Williams, a relative of the three women in the van, said the ladies were headed east when a sport utility vehicle apparently struck them from behind.
The collision apparently caused both vehicles to roll over, Weaver said, and come to rest on the south side of U.S. 150.
Weaver said the man was outside his vehicle walking after the collision.
The female driver of the van and the front seat passenger were initially trapped and had to be cut out by St. Joseph-Stanton firefighters. The back seat passenger was outside the van when first responders arrived, injured.
All three women were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital. The driver was treated and released and the other two women were still there Saturday night.
Weaver, who went to help the women, said she saw gifts "all over the place" after the collision.
Williams said her relatives were on their way to a bridal shower for the younger woman who was in the back seat.