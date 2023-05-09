OGDEN TOWNSHIP — Two Ogden men are dead after a single-vehicle accident Monday in rural Champaign County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Douglas Stevens, 58, and his passenger, Keylan Henry, 20, both died from multiple blunt-force injuries received in a crash just before 6 p.m. Monday.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Mr. Stevens was driving a Chevrolet Corvette north on Illinois 49 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit a guardrail near County Road 1700 N, just north of Ogden.
Neither man was wearing a seat belt and both were ejected through the vehicle's open roof, Heuerman said.
Mr. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr. Stevens was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The investigation into the incident continues.